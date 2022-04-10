WINkLink 1-Day Volume Tops $103.88 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $291.43 million and $103.88 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.22 or 0.07504364 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.52 or 0.99650306 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

