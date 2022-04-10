X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $3,773.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.