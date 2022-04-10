Xponance Inc. Acquires 929 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

NYSE AAP opened at $225.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.24 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.40 and a 200-day moving average of $223.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

