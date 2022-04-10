Xponance Inc. Buys 27,943 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

