Xponance Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 757.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $33,274,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 179,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $114.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.00. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.96.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.