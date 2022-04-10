Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 61.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 11.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 717.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

