Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $108.47 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average is $130.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

