Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

NYSE GMED opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.