Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,161 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,161 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $10,106,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MasTec by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MasTec by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $79.58 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

