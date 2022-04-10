Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 89,039 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vontier by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $25.00 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

