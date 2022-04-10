Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Gentherm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

