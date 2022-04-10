Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

BBWI stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

