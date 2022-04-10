Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,105 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $64,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

