Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $137,672,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 224,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 199,738 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4,343.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 148,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.38. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

