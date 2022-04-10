Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

