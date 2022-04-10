Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wingstop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 55,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 652,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WING stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.83. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

