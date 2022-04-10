Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $927,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 263.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

