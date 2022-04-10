Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.89 Million in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $132.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.22 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $127.20 and a 1 year high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 374.48%.

About MSA Safety (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.