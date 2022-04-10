Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

