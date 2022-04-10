Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

