Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,968,000 after purchasing an additional 120,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $114.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.