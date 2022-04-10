Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Itron as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Itron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $51.02 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

