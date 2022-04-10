Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,806 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 18.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

