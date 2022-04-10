Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.