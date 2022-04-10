Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,114,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,628,000 after buying an additional 378,487 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,281,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Shares of ACHC opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

