Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $70,754,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $53.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
