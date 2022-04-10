Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Quidel stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

