Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

