Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

