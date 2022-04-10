Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,165 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of First BanCorp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 963,095 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,729 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,726,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,703,000 after acquiring an additional 720,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

FBP opened at $12.91 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

