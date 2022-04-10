Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of CMC Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $175.29 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.82.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

