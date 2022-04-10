Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 102,149 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

