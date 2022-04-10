Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,380 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNSL opened at $232.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

