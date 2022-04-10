Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 153,223 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,223 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Old National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,531,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,609 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,574,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,685,000 after purchasing an additional 634,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 612,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 445,009 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.