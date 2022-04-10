Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,950 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Avient by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $45.34 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

