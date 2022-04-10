Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 74,636 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,713 shares of company stock worth $1,218,124 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

