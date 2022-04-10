Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Encore Wire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

WIRE opened at $106.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.37. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

