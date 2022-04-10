Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.