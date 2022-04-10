Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of NCR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NCR by 507.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

