Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Select Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of SEM opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

