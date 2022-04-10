Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Yum! Brands worth $111,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.17. 1,743,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

