Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Earnings of $7.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to report $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.26 and the highest is $8.31. Anthem posted earnings per share of $7.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $32.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $520.67. 1,368,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,391. Anthem has a twelve month low of $353.53 and a twelve month high of $526.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

