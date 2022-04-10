Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.31 Million

Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will announce $299.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the lowest is $264.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDEV opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

