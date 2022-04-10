Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.31 Million

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEVGet Rating) will announce $299.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the lowest is $264.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDEV opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.