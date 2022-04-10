Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $432,446,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after buying an additional 4,078,246 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $119,809,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 4,018.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 5,140,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,227,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

