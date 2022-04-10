Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. PayPal reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. 10,514,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,902,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.40.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

