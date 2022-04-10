Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.63). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 198.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,110,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.05. 206,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $570.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

