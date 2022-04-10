Zacks: Analysts Expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.51. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.64. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.68.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

