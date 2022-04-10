Zacks: Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $3.83 EPS

Brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $19.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $20.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.45 to $23.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $95,325,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,271,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.63. 387,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.51. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

