Zacks: Analysts Expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $374,974,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,503,000.

Shares of ZWS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 536,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

