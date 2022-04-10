Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post $1.41 EPS

Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.51. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.62. 1,107,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,677. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

